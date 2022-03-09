MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Huntsville man is facing two counts of capital murder after the bodies of a Madison County couple were recovered from a house east of Huntsville on December 12.

According to an affidavit, Jeffery Kelly, 47, was booked into the Carroll County jail on February 28 and is being held without bond.

Jeffery Kelly, 47, was booked into the Carroll County jail on February 28 | Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

The affidavit says on December 12, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office responded to a suspected 911 call from Kelly that said he saw two bodies at a home in Huntsville.

The bodies of Michael Gilman, 46, and Lori Newman, 49, were found at the home.

The affidavit says both bodies exhibited severe decomposition. Preliminary reports showed both victims had died from gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit.

Newman suffered three gunshot wounds, one to the head and two to the abdomen. Gilman had two gunshot wounds to the chest.

The affidavit says during the investigation, Kelly might have been involved in the homicide. Interviews with family members, along with jail calls, showed he might be a suspect.

On January 24, around 9:30 a.m., a witness was interviewed by Arkansas State Police at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. She said that Kelly left their home around midnight on November 30.

When he returned, the witness said Kelly told her that he had harmed the victims and that they had a mess to clean up, according to the affidavit.

The witness said Kelly told her he went to the cabin where the victims were. He told her he shot both victims twice in the chest and that Newman was still alive.

He told the witness he was trying to get information from Newman, promising her help if she would tell when another man was supposed to be coming back to the area.

The witness said Kelly shot Newman in the head to put her out of her misery, according to the affidavit. She said Kelly was worried that the victims were trying to get the man back out on the property and if they were gone, the man would have no reason to come back.

According to court documents, Kelly was arraigned on his charges Tuesday, March 8. A future court date has not been set at this time.