HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Huntsville Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Huntsville teen who was been missing since Monday.

Kami Coggins, 16, was last seen October 12 around 11:15 at Huntsville High School.

Anyone who has had contact with her since Monday is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

School Resource Officer Monica Blair can be reached at (479) 738-2320