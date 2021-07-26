Huntsville police respond to bank robbery, suspect in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Huntsville Police Department is responding to a reported bank robbery near downtown Huntsville across from the Shell gas station and Harps.

Officer responded to Anstaff Bank, 210 W Main St., early afternoon Monday.

“We’re still working the scene,” Huntsville Police Chief Todd Thomas said. “A suspect was taken into custody a few minutes later… still processing everything.”

Huntsville officers took a suspect into custody just south of Huntsville on Highway 23 near Madison 6060 according to Thomas.

Thomas said cash was found in the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the arrest. The amount of money was not disclosed.

