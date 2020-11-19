Huntsville School District bus driver arrested for driving students drunk, resigns

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Huntsville School District bus driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon for driving a bus with students on board while drunk.

Rock Allen Hatfield, 62, of Huntsville was arrested by Arkansas State Police Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m. near the Withrow Springs area north of Huntsville. Hatfield is charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to ASP, Hatfield had been driving a school bus with approximately 30 students onboard.

The initial traffic stop involving the bus driver was made by a Madison County sheriff’s deputy who relinquished the investigation to a state trooper who had been monitoring the initial report through law enforcement radio communication with the sheriff’s office.

State police took Hatfield in the custody and took him to the Madison County Jail.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the school district for a statement. Huntsville School District Superintendent Audra Kimball said over email, “the employee has resigned.”

Hatfield has since been released from the Madison County jail.