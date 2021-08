HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Huntsville School Board decided in its monthly meeting on Monday, August 9 to send out a survey to parents and faculty on whether or not to implement a mask mandate for the 2021-22 school year.

Surveys will be available on the school’s website as well as the school’s social media pages on Tuesday.

The school board will meet again Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 P.M. to decide.