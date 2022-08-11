BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Interstate 49 accident involving multiple vehicles is impacting the morning rush hour on Thursday, Aug. 11.

According to ARDOT, the accident occurred at Exit 88 on I-49 southbound near Little Flock and is seeing traffic be backed up toward the Bella Vista bypass.

Drivers should use caution as nearly all lanes are being impacted. Crews are working to clear the wreckage.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.