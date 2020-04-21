I-49 closed in both directions near West Fork

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Both lanes of Interstate 49 near mile marker 51 are closed until further notice, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Both the north and southbound lanes of the interstate near West Fork will remain closed until further notice Tuesday morning. The Fayetteville Crisis Negotiation Team is at the scene working to negotiate with a man threatening to jump off an overpass, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Traffic is being diverted to State Highway 71 “until the incident is resolved,” police say.

Police advise large trucks to not attempt to travel back to I-49 via Highway 74 due to a large, steep hill located on switchback curves.

