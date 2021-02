BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — IDriveArkansas is reporting that crews have blocked all northbound lanes of I-49 between Bentonville and Bella Vista due to an accident.

Images from the scene show crews blocking all lanes, with paramedics on scene.

The extent of the accident is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.