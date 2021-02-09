Icy roads cause serious traffic woes across Northwest Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Accident. New Hope Road, Rogers. due to icy roads. 2/9/2021.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There was no easy way to maneuver roads or Interstate-49 Tuesday evening, February 9, due to the light freezing rain that caused slick and icy roads.

KNWA/FOX24 was at the scene as Arkansas Department of Transportation crews began treating roads.

INTERSTATE 49 ACCIDENTS

North of Johnson, Exit 68, on Interstate 49, it took emergency crews about 20 minutes to clear an accident that caused delays for drivers on the outside lane of the roadway, according to an IDRIVE incident report. That part of the roadway was up to speed by 7:30 p.m.

It took about 90 minutes to clear an I-49, Exit 78/AR-264, accident in Lowell. Arkansas State Police (ASP) and emergency crews were on scene at the inside should of the incident shortly before 8 p.m. Two other accidents in Washington County happened around the same time. One was at Mile Marker 51.9, southwest of West Fork, it shutdown all lanes of I-49 on the north side, and as of 10 p.m., that accident was still in the clearing stages by law enforcement. The other accident was at Exit 58 in Greenland, this accident took two hours to clear. There were no fatalities in these three accidents, according to an IDRIVE Arkansas incident report.

North of Rogers, the south side of Interstate 49 a bit past Exit 83, drivers were at a standstill as all lanes — middle, inside, left and right shoulders — were shut down due to a multicar crash. This happened right after 8 p.m. At least five emergency vehicles were on scene. The back up extended for what appeared to be to Exit 85. This accident was cleared by 9 p.m., according to ASP.

Interstate 49 in Bentonville, between Exits 83 to 86, there were at least five vehicles that dropped off the road and in to a ditch on the right side of the I-49. Tow trucks were on scene trying to get three vehicles out of the trench near one exit, and other vehicles out of the ditch near Exit 86. A small truck hit the cement barrier on the left side of the road and was totaled, this was also near Exit 86. A lot of emergency crews were at both accident sites.

KNWA/FOX24 Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff said more ice will continue to accumulate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers