Icy roads cause serious traffic woes across Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There was no easy way to maneuver roads or Interstate-49 Tuesday evening, February 9, due to the light freezing rain that caused slick and icy roads.

KNWA/FOX24 was at the scene as Arkansas Department of Transportation crews began treating roads.

ArDOT crews are heading out right now to treat the roads in #NWA.

INTERSTATE 49 ACCIDENTS

North of Johnson, Exit 68, on Interstate 49, it took emergency crews about 20 minutes to clear an accident that caused delays for drivers on the outside lane of the roadway, according to an IDRIVE incident report. That part of the roadway was up to speed by 7:30 p.m.

It took about 90 minutes to clear an I-49, Exit 78/AR-264, accident in Lowell. Arkansas State Police (ASP) and emergency crews were on scene at the inside should of the incident shortly before 8 p.m. Two other accidents in Washington County happened around the same time. One was at Mile Marker 51.9, southwest of West Fork, it shutdown all lanes of I-49 on the north side, and as of 10 p.m., that accident was still in the clearing stages by law enforcement. The other accident was at Exit 58 in Greenland, this accident took two hours to clear. There were no fatalities in these three accidents, according to an IDRIVE Arkansas incident report.

North of Rogers, the south side of Interstate 49 a bit past Exit 83, drivers were at a standstill as all lanes — middle, inside, left and right shoulders — were shut down due to a multicar crash. This happened right after 8 p.m. At least five emergency vehicles were on scene. The back up extended for what appeared to be to Exit 85. This accident was cleared by 9 p.m., according to ASP.

Interstate 49 in Bentonville, between Exits 83 to 86, there were at least five vehicles that dropped off the road and in to a ditch on the right side of the I-49. Tow trucks were on scene trying to get three vehicles out of the trench near one exit, and other vehicles out of the ditch near Exit 86. A small truck hit the cement barrier on the left side of the road and was totaled, this was also near Exit 86. A lot of emergency crews were at both accident sites.

KNWA/FOX24 Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff said more ice will continue to accumulate.