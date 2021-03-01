Impact of Gov. Hutchinson changing “directives” to “guidelines” on schools

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With COVID-19 mandates now guidelines, several schools could be making changes to their rules for in-person classes.

Last week, Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement meaning public health guidelines are now suggested and no longer required. This would make a big impact on public gatherings, including those for schools.

Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Public Schools says for SPS classes not much will change but you could be seeing more fans this baseball season, although masks are still required.

“I think people are starting to get optimistic but we want to make sure that we’re still cautious because COVID hasn’t gone away, it may be declining a bit but it hasn’t gone away so we want to make sure we can finish this year strong,” Schaeffer says.

The mask mandate will be in effect until March 31 then will be reviewed.