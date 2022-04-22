BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two events hosted by the Museum of Native American History on Earth Day April 22 and 23 will help educate the community about the lives of indigenous people and their relationship with sustainable resources.

Chef Nico Albert from the Cherokee Nation will be hosting a “Prairie to table Dinner.” She will be sharing stories of her culture through the language of food. Although the event is already sold out, a partnership with Feeding America, will help create quarterly dinners.

“Our mission through sharing food and fellowship, we seek to increase the visibility and understanding of Native foods,” according to her website, burning cedar website. “In addition to catering, we offer consulting services to provide information about tribal food sovereignty, conservation, and indigenous food traditions.”

The “Prairie to table Dinner” will be hosted at 6 p.m. on April 22.

The other event at 4:30 p.m. on April 23, will host author of Earth Medicines, Felicia Cocotzin Ruiz. She will be book signing and offering food tasting and Nopales Medicine Water Shots. Spots are still open for this event.

“It has always been on the top of our wish list to create quarterly experiences with indigenous chefs,” said Charlotte Buchanan-Yale, the museum’s director. “Our honor is to shine the light on indigenous chefs making news, educating, and sharing indigenous dishes from their culture. We can think of no better way to bring people together than a shared human experience with beautiful food, music, and educational resources. Through our partnership with Feeding America, we are grateful to be able to bring this event to life.”

The events for Earth Day 2022 will take place in the location above.