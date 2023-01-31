WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Road crews are working around the clock to treat and clear roads in Northwest Arkansas.

KNWA/FOX24 reporter Alex Angle got to ride along with a Washington County plow truck driver to see what it’s like behind the wheel.

Ryan Frazier with the Washington County Road Department said the job allows him to serve the community.

“Helping people, helping the roads, make sure everyone’s safe,” Frazier said.

Frazier said a lot of work goes into treating the roads during winter weather.

“It ain’t as easy as it looks, you know it looks like you’re going out there, you’re just clearing the road with snow on it but they don’t realize the hours and manpower,” Frazier said.

Frazier said drivers will be working 24/7 and clearing every road.

On Tuesday, a grater truck would first go on a road to dig deep into the ice to break it up. A plow truck would then follow it, taking off the top layer of sleet. Drivers have to maneuver the slick roads and operate the plow. Frazier has been at the road department for more than five years and said he likes knowing he makes a difference.

“My favorite part is just helping the public,” Frazier said.