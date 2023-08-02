This festival is a celebration of all of the cultures that make up the Northwest Arkansas community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will host its 7th annual International Festival on Sunday, September 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This festival is a celebration of all of the cultures that make up the Northwest Arkansas community.

According to the press release, the event will showcase cultural and traditional dance and musical performances on the Great Lawn, with bilingual emcee Papa Rap. The event will also include various food trucks, vendors, and booths throughout the Garden featuring arts and crafts, displays, and cultural items for sale.











This event is part of Welcoming America’s “Welcoming Week” (Sept. 8-17), a series of events nationwide bringing together immigrants, refugees, and native-born residents to affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.

The botanical garden says the family-friendly event is FREE thanks to support from the Walmart Foundation and is open to the entire Northwest Arkansas community. The Garden is currently accepting applications for performers, booths, and vendors. Interested people can RSVP and get involved on the International Festival event page.

The release says visitors are allowed to bring their own picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs. However, pets are not allowed at the event.