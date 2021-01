ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lanes will be closed for repair on Interstate 49 in Rogers.

The inside lanes between the Whitaker Parkway and Pleasant Grove exits will be closed for a few hours Saturday and Sunday morning.

Crews will be installing a new overhead electrical line over the interstate.

The construction will take place between 9-11 a.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.