Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas hosts free community health clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many across Northwest Arkansas received free healthcare Saturday.

The Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas hosted a free community health clinic Saturday offering services such as blood sugar testing, physician counseling, and first come first serve flu shots.

Islamic Center Vice President Muhammad Shameer Abdeen said this is event is an opportunity to help those who have a difficult time accessing healthcare services.

“The idea is to help the community. It’s organized by the community for the community,” Abdeen said.

This is the Islamic Center’s first hosting an event like this, but the center hopes to host more in the future.

