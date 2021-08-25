Ivermectin being given to inmates at Washington County Jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During the Washington County Finance and Budget Committee meeting on August 25, it was said that inmates at the Washington County Jail were treated with ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug that is commonly used in livestock.

Washington County Justice of the Peace Eva Madison said a county employee was sent to Dr. Karas for testing. According to the county employee, they tested negative and were given a prescription of ivermectin.

The county employee went to their primary care doctor who said to throw it away.

Madison said the county should re-evaluate who they are using at the jail.

“The employee had the good fortune of having a primary care physician to ask for a second opinion and our inmates do not have the choice,” Madison said.

Sheriff Tim Helder said during the meeting that Karas Health has been an amazing partner for the jail during the pandemic.

“They are the ones who have been in the trenches in the middle of this COVID issue that we’re dealing with,” Sheriff Helder says. “Whatever a doctor prescribes, that is not in my bailiwick I haven’t been to medical school.”

The sheriff said during the meeting that only one person of over 500 positives have been admitted to the hospital.

Karas Health Care made a Facebook post on July 16 that stated in part, “if anybody you know test positive send them our way and we’ll get them started on doxy, singular, ivermectin, vitamin d, vitamin c and zinc and do our best to keep them out of the hospital.

A comment was made on the post and Karas Health Care responded with: “Yes we have been using ivermectin for prevention since January. I restarted for myself last week.”

The Federal Food and Drug Administration has warned against using the drug to treat COVID-19, stating: “FDA has not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Ivermectin is not an anti-viral (a drug for treating viruses).”

The ACLU released a statement on the use of Ivermectin at the Washington County Jail.