J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Nature Center celebrates National Get Outdoors Day

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s national get outdoors day, and a local nature center is in on all the action.

The J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center hosted a family-friendly event Saturday, which showed the benefits of being outdoors.

Steve Dunlap, program coordinator at the nature center, says the center is excited to host the event for local families.

“We’re so excited to have everybody here and learn about the outdoors, and appreciating the outdoors,” Dunlap said.

Some of the activities at the event included live music, wildlife exhibits, nature-themed crafts, archery and air-rifle marksmanship contests.

