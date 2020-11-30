J.B. Hunt acquires Mass Movement, Inc.

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. on Monday announced the acquisition of Mass Movement, Inc., a company that specializes in “providing logistics, delivery, assembly, and installation services for the commercial fitness industry.”

Mass Movement, Inc. finished 2019 with $29 million of revenue. Founded by Dom Simonetti and Jim Sullivan in 1996, it has delivered two million-plus pieces of equipment to more than 3,500 fitness centers throughout North America, according to a J.B. Hunt release announcing the acquisition on Monday.

“Mass Movement presents an opportunity to expand our expertise in the final mile delivery of big and bulky products,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “The acquisition complements our current service and will enhance our ability to meet the growing demand of customers in the commercial health and fitness industry.”

Both founders will become employees of J.B. Hunt and will “continue in leadership roles as the company expands its fitness equipment delivery business.”

Details of the acquisition, which is J.B. Hunt’s fourth since 2017, were not provided on Monday.

The Lowell-based carrier says the move will broaden the company’s Final Mile Services.

According to the company, the transaction was funded using cash on hand, and the law firm of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, PLLC served as its legal advisor.