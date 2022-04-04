LOWELL, Ark., April 4, 2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced Monday the launch of “CLEAN Transport,” a new program that will allow customers to acquire carbon offset credits equivalent to the emissions created by their shipments.

According to a press release, CLEAN Transport will help customers reduce their carbon footprint based on “lane-specific” activity each quarter. J.B. Hunt also will work with credible third-party organizations to provide program participants with data showing the amount of carbon offsets needed to achieve a “carbon neutral shipment and obtain carbon credits supporting the project selected by the customer.”

Carbon offset projects include reforestation, forest management, regenerative agriculture and clean power generation, the release said.

“J.B. Hunt is committed to leading the industry toward a low-carbon future,” said Craig Harper, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt. “Many of our customers are working towards short- and long-term sustainability goals, and CLEAN Transport will serve as a great extension of the efforts they’re already taking to reduce the carbon footprint of their supply chain.”

The program is currently available for J.B. Hunt Intermodal customers and will expand to additional service areas as part of the program’s growth. Customers can select which lanes are part of the program, or the supply chain solution provider can provide recommendations based on a carbon footprint evaluation of lane activity.

J.B. Hunt says carbon offset projects available through CLEAN Transport are verified and registered with recognized organizations such as the American Carbon Registry, Verra, Gold Standard and Climate Action Reserve to confirm that the emission reduction or removal was successful and the intended environmental benefits were completed.