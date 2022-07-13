LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt announced Wednesday it will open its first transload service facility to support international cargo along the west coast and streamline inland transportation for customers.

According to a press release, the facility will support the Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif. area and will provide port drayage and transloading services, with quick access to outbound rail and highway transport.

J.B. Hunt says the new facility and service will complement the company’s recent announcement to help customers accelerate the delivery of overseas freight through a long-term multi-vessel service agreement.

“The increase in import activity over recent years has created a bottleneck at the port, resulting in inefficient delays and rising costs,” said Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources at J.B. Hunt. “We are providing customers with a complete solution that not only alleviates those challenges, it can accelerate their ability to meet domestic demand by offering a seamless port, transload, and domestic outbound move.”

According to the release, J.B. Hunt will have a company fleet dedicated to transporting inbound ocean freight from the port to the new facility, which they say will minimize costs and accelerate the turn time to prepare freight for domestic transport.

Cargo containers will be loaded directly onto company-owned marine chassis and arrive at the company’s facility for prompt transloading into domestic trailing equipment supported by its company fleet.

The company says by eliminating the inefficiencies created with handoffs between multiple providers, customers will benefit from the holistic solution.

The new transloading operation is reportely located near US Highway 5 and Interstate 710, and includes a 91,000-square-foot warehouse and 8 acres of parking for up to 300 containers.