J.B. Hunt makes first delivery using all-electric Freightliner eCascadia

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. has completed its first delivery using the all-electric Freightliner eCascadia, the company announced in a release on Tuesday.

The truck recently completed a 120-mile haul for Walmart, kicking off a three-month testing phase in which the Lowell-based company will integrate the eCascadia with its day-to-day fleet operations in Los Angeles.

“Walmart encourages and works with our suppliers to reduce their carbon footprint and improve their sustainability efforts,” said Jane Ewing, senior vice president of Sustainability for Walmart. “This new pilot is reflective of J.B. Hunt’s commitment to maximizing the sustainability of their fleet, and we look forward to learning more as the company tests new innovations to help meet the demands of business in a more sustainable way.”

On a full charge, the eCascadia has an expected driving range of up to 250 miles, “making it ideal for local and regional distribution and drayage.”

The all-electric tractor has a 525-horsepower engine and can recharge as much as 80 percent in 90 minutes, according to the J.B. Hunt release.

The company says charging stations have been installed at its Los Angeles terminal, and drivers are being trained on an ongoing basis to operate the eCascadia.

J.B. Hunt’s current fleet includes five all-electric, medium-duty box trucks which were added in 2018.

You can learn more about the company’s sustainability efforts on its website.