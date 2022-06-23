LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Thursday it will host a national mobile exhibit on the realities of human trafficking and the measures to combat it.

In partnership with the Arkansas Trucking Association, the “Freedom Drivers Project” will be available June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the J.B. hunt Corporate Campus in Lowell and on June 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ATA Driving Championship in Rogers.

“We believe that bringing this initiative to Northwest Arkansas will be beneficial in raising awareness around human trafficking and creating more advocates within our community,” said Greer Woodruff, senior vice president of corporate safety, security and driver personnel at J.B. Hunt. “As an industry leader, we support the mission of Truckers Against Trafficking and their efforts to combat this critical issue.”

According to J.B. Hunt, the exhibit depicts the nature of human trafficking and provides steps one can take to help victims.

For more information regarding Freedom Drivers Project, visit the Truckers Against Trafficking website.