J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. moves up on Fortune 500 list

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. announced Tuesday that it moved up eight spots on the Fortune 500 list to #346, marking the eighth consecutive year the company has made the list and the third-straight year it’s cracked the top 400.

The Lowell-based transportation and logistics company first debuted on the list in 2013 at position #485.

“Advancing on the Fortune 500 list reflects our ability to leverage industry experience and innovative technology to meet the evolving needs of customers,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt.

Fortune has published its annual rankings of the largest U.S. companies by revenue since 1955.

Topping the list in 2020 is another Arkansas company, Bentonville-based retail giant Walmart, while Springdale-based Tyson Foods, Inc. ranked 79.