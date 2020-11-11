Jay Leno reimagines Walmart founder’s Ford F-150

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — What would Sam Walton drive today?

In a promotional video for his new line of car care and detailing supplies, former talk show host Jay Leno reimagined the Walmart founder’s original 1979 Ford F150 pickup truck with a new 2021 version.

According to the Walmart Museum in Bentonville, where Walton’s original truck is on display to visitors, the vehicle is a symbol of the company founder’s frugality.

“I just don’t believe a big showy lifestyle is appropriate. Why do I drive a pickup truck? What am I supposed to haul my dogs around in, a Rolls Royce?” said Walton, an avid hunter who stowed his dogs in a carrier attached to the back of the truck

In a video on his Leno’s Garage YouTube channel, Leno, who retired from TV in 2014, showed off his modern version of Sam Walton’s truck, along with a replica of the original.

The 2021 Ford 1-150 matches the original in everything from the wheels to the color scheme, to the dog carriers in the back, along with some other more modern add-ons.

“I know Sam was not a fancy guy and probably wouldn’t have gone for the leather interior and all the stuff, but we built it up,” Leno said.

Leno’s products will be available in Walmart stores in spring of 2021.

