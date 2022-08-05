FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Famous jazz musicians Peter and Will Anderson will perform as part of the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society and KUAF’s Summer Jazz Concert Series at the Roots HQ in Fayetteville.

The twin brothers will be joined by guitarist Adam Moezinia on Saturday, Aug. 20 for the performance. Tickets are available at digjazz.com/events.

According to a press release from NWA Jazz Society, Peter and Will are two of the most world-renowned woodwind players today, having performed with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Paquito D’Rivera, Wynton Marsalis, and can be heard on the 2014 Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks.

They have also headlined at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, and live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion Radio Program.

Moezinia, who will be joining the brothers, is a native of Los Angeles and studied at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. He was selected as a representative for the Thelonious Monk Institute’s nationwide peer-to-peer tours and has gone on to work with artists such as Freddy Cole and Cecile Mclorin Salvant, at venues like Jazz at Lincoln Center and Birdland.

The release adds that last year, the Andersons raised $25,000 to establish the Joe Temperley Juilliard Student Scholarship Fund and tribute album in honor of their late great saxophone mentor. They are teaching artists through Juilliard’s Nord-Anglia program, conducting school workshops in Orlando, Charlotte, Washington D.C. and Chicago.

They have lectured at over 100 high schools countrywide and universities including Michigan State, Ohio State, Florida State, Temple, Xavier, Scranton, South Florida, Lenoir-Rhyne, Central Oklahoma, Jacksonville, William Paterson, and in Nagasaki, Japan.

To learn more about NAJS, visit digjazz.com.