LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Wednesday that its subsidiary, J.B. Hunt Transport, will award appreciation bonuses for the second year in a row.

A news release announced the bonuses will go to full-time company drivers and full-time hourly maintenance and office employees. The total amount awarded will reportedly exceed $8.8 million.

The announcement comes after the company awarded more than $900,000 in safe driver bonuses in April 2022 as part of its Million Mile safety recognition program.

“Our people are our difference makers, and the employees receiving these appreciation bonuses have been essential in helping deliver value for our customers over the past year,” said Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt. “We want to recognize their continued drive and commitment to excellence and say thank you for contributing to the company’s success.”

To be eligible for the bonus, J.B. Hunt says employees must have been hired on or before Jan. 1, 2022, be a full-time employee, and be employed on the payment date.