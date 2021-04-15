JBU plans to keep mask mandate through remainder of semester

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University President Dr. Chip Pollard announced that the university will maintain its COVID-19 policy through the remainder of the semester.

JBU plans to reopen dorm visitation Monday through Thursday, beginning April 19, however those who choose to participate must continue to wear masks and social distance.

“I wish that it was otherwise, but the cabinet and I see this path as the wisest and safest to finish this semester,” Pollard said. “We have every hope and expectation that we will return to normal operations in the fall.”

The decision to maintain policy comes after the university ran a poll regarding COVID-19 policy after Governor Asa Hutchinson decided to reverse the state’s protocols.

According the the release from Pollard, 38% of survey participants wanted some continuation of mask policy, while 62% of respondents wanted “widespread change.”

“This disparity represents the transitional period in which we find ourselves,” Pollard said. “We see the coming end of the pandemic, but some still perceive an ongoing risk for a while.”