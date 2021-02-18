State Senator Jim Hendren announces decision to leave Republican Party

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Jim Hendren announced on Thursday his decision to leave the Republican Party and become an Independent.

Hendren, an Arkansas state senator representing District 2 in Northwest Arkansas, announced his decision in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Having spent 4 years as @ARHouseCaucus GOP leader, 4 years as the @ARSenateGOP leader and last 2 years as @ArkansasSenate President, it was not an easy decision to leave the @GOP but today I announce I’m leaving to become an Independent,” Hendren said.

Hendren has spent the last two years as Arkansas Senate president.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers