Jimmy Buffett coming to Walmart AMP

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 15: Jimmy Buffett (C) takes opening night bow during the Broadway premiere of “Escape to Margaritaville” the new musical featuring songs by Jimmy Buffett at the Marquis Theatre on March 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Escape To Margaritaville)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP has announced that Jimmy Buffett will perform on Tuesday, September 14.

Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will make a stop at the Walmart AMP as part of Jimmy Buffett’s Life On the Flip Side Tour 2021.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band to the Walmart AMP for their first
performance,” says Brian Crowne, vice president of the Walmart AMP. “It will absolutely be 2021’s must attend party of the year as great music and summer vibes take over the Walmart AMP. You won’t want to miss it!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. There is a limit of eight tickets per customer. You can visit www.amptickets.com for more information and prices.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers