JMBLYA tour making a stop at Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JMBLYA 2021 is coming to Walmart AMP on Friday, Sept. 3, as part of the Cox Concert Series. The lineup features Future, Gunna, The Kid Laroi and more.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $65 to $249.

Gates open at 3 pm. Music starts at 4 pm.

Tickets are available by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers.

For the full lineup and additional info, visit the concert’s page on the AMP website.