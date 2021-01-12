John Q. Hammons Center renamed to the Rogers Convention Center

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers has acquired the naming rights for the convention center formerly known as the John Q. Hammons Center, Mayor Greg Hines announced on Tuesday.

Located on South Pinnacle Hills Parkway in uptown Rogers, the center — the largest of its kind in Northwest Arkansas — has been renamed The Rogers Convention Center as part of the city’s branding efforts, Hines said. It’s part of an agreement with JDHQ Hotels LLC.

“Families are moving to and visiting Northwest Arkansas at historic rates. For many, it’s difficult to understand where our city limits begin and end,” said Hines. “The goal with the naming Rogers Convention Center is to make it abundantly clear people are in the City of Rogers when they are using that space and enjoying restaurants and businesses surrounding it.”

While the naming rights were in negotiations prior to the pandemic, Hines said he is confidence the facility will take appropriate COVID-19 safety measures.

Due to the pandemic and cases on the rise in Benton County, there will not be a ribbon-cutting and unveiling event, the mayor said.