Johnson police searching for driver who crashed and left scene

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Johnson Police Department is searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle who crashed during a police pursuit through the city on Wednesday.

Trevor Smith, 34, was allegedly driving 83 miles per hour in a stolen vehicle when police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Wednesday, according to Lieutenant Richard Duncan with the Johnson Police Department.

According to police, the vehicle then turned north on 48th Street, lost control, and hit the embankment on the east side of the road. As police approached the vehicle, Smith allegedly got out and ran eastbound through the parking lot of the Inn at the Mill.

The vehicle had been stolen the same day, police said, but the owner didn’t know until contacted after the incident.

Authorities are still searching for Smith, described as 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, with red hair and a beard.

According to police, there is no threat to the public.

