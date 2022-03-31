BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jones Brothers like to fuel up before shows and it just so happens their favorite snack is a special popcorn, which consumers can now find on Walmart’s shelves.

According to a press release, “Rob’s Backstage Popcorn” is the band’s snack of choice before concerts. Based on a family friend’s recipe, the popcorn made its debut on the “Remember This Tour” in 2021.

The specialty popcorn is a unique recipe as it is vegan, GMO free, gluten-free, and only 50 calories per cup. Retailing at $3.98, fans can shop the snack at nearly 2,800 Walmart stores across the U.S.

“When we first tried the popcorn, we fell in love with it. The unique seasoning was unlike anything we had ever tasted before; it was like home cooking in a bag. After keeping it to ourselves, we are excited to share it with the nation through our collaboration with Walmart, which is now offering Rob’s Backstage Popcorn across the country,” the brothers said.

The beginnings of “Rob’s Backstage Popcorn” started some time ago, when longtime family friend of the brothers, Rob Garbowsky would make seasoned popcorn for his family. Bringing this family-favorite snack to the band’s rehearsals and shows while the group was on tour, it quickly became the band’s unofficial backstage snack on the “Remember This Tour.”

“Rob’s Backstage Popcorn” became available direct-to-consumer in 2021 via EatRobs.com and on the tour.