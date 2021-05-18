July 4 Fireworks Spectacular returning to Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP is set to celebrate the 4th of July with a patriotic concert and fireworks show, sponsored by the city of Rogers, according to a release from the venue on Tuesday.

The July 4 Fireworks Spectacular will feature a concert by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas under the direction of Paul Haas and conclude with a fireworks display, on Sunday, July 4 at the outdoor amphitheater in Rogers.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Symphony of Northwest Arkansas returns to the AMP this summer! Tickets go on sale June 1 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/OYhAWc5WvF — Walmart AMP (@walmart_amp) May 18, 2021

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, June 1, at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $3 to $35.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office, which is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and will conclude with a firework display at 9:15 p.m.