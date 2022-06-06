NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

In celebration, numerous events have been announced across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Below is a list compiled by KNWA/FOX24:

NWACC Juneteenth Celebration

June 11, 2-6 p.m. at NWACC Campus in the field outside of NWACC’s Becky Paneitz Student Center

Event attendance and art activities are free. Food will be available for sale. Click here to learn more.

Fort Smith Juneteenth Celebrations

Thursday, June 16th will open with “Miss K’s Dance Bungalow” followed by headliner “New Breed Brass Band,” a youthful ensemble bringing their own flair of heritage brass band sonics from New Orleans. The show will be from 6:45-9 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

On Sunday, June 19, host comedian Joe Torry will present the U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ensemble’s Songs of Freedom. The production will celebrate the contributions of individuals during the Civil Rights movement. It will be held from 5-10 p.m., also at the amphitheater.

Sunday evening will continue with two 2021 Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series performers, jazz artist Rodney Block and crowd favorite, Fort Smith native Genine Latrice Perez.

Juneteenth Sneaker Ball

The ball will be held Saturday, June 18th from 8 p.m. to midnight at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Bentonville. Tickets can be purchased here.