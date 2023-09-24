FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Grab a burger and support Junior Achievement of Arkansas on Tuesday night.

JA of Arkansas will be hosting a benefit night at Smitty’s Garage in Fayetteville from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

When you order your food, mention Junior Achievement of Arkansas and a portion of those proceeds will go to support the non-profit.

Junior Achievement, also known as JA of Arkansas, prepares young people for success by teaching them about career skills and financial literacy.

To learn more about JA, find out about available volunteer opportunities or donate, click here.