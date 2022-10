BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A jury in Benton County found Zachary Harlan guilty on all counts Thursday for the 2018 murder of Steven March.

According to authorities, police found March dead inside a residence on Moulton Lane in Springdale on May 14, 2018, after a friend told police she was worried about March’s well-being because he wouldn’t answer any phone calls.

Harlan pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated residential burglary.