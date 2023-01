BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jury selection for Mauricio Torres has been delayed to Jan. 31 due to icy conditions, Benton County officials said Monday.

Torres was found guilty of capital murder for raping and killing his 6-year-old son in March 2015.

He has since gone to trial twice for the crime. Once in 2016 and once in 2020.

Torres could be facing the death penalty.

Benton County says the trial could get postponed again if weather conditions continue.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.