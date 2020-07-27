Juvenile ‘person of interest’ identified in deadly Fayetteville hit-and-run

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A juvenile “person of interest” has been identified in the hit-and-run death of 34-year-old Ryan Renfro, according to the Fayetteville Police Department on Monday.

On July 18, Renfro, a Fayetteville resident and administrative specialist for the University of Arkansas, was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was walking on the sidewalk at W. Cleveland Street and N. Sunset Drive at around 7:18 p.m.

The vehicle left the scene.

Detectives identified a green Toyota FJ Cruiser as the suspect vehicle in the case and checked all registered cars matching that description in Washington and Benton Counties.

The Fayetteville Police Department has now identified and processed a green FJ Cruiser suspected of being involved in the fatal hit-and-run incident, according to a release from police on Monday.

Police say evidence from the vehicle has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab for forensic analysis.

The juvenile’s name will not be released at this time.

If you have any additional information about the case, contact the Fayetteville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 479-587-3520.