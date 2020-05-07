Kansas cancels Walton Arts Center show

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The band Kansas has canceled its scheduled performance in late May at the Walton Arts Center, the venue announced in a release on Thursday.

The Live Nation event, Kansas Point of Known Return Anniversary Tour that was scheduled for May 29 has been canceled, but the band says it hopes to return to Arkansas in 2021.

Walton Arts Center says ticket holders will automatically receive a refund to their original method of payment and a receipt verifying the refund was processed. If you haven’t received a notification by May 21 or if you paid with cash, the venue asks that you contact its box office at (479) 443-5600.

If you have questions, contact the Walton Arts Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am until 6 pm and Saturday 10 am until 4 pm at 479.443.5600 or at info@waltonartscenter.org. The lobby of the venue is currently closed to the public..

Patrons can view the status of all impacted shows at waltonartscenter.org/ticketing-updates/.