Kansas City Royals to play exhibition game against Naturals in Springdale

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 11: Hunter Dozier #17 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with Jorge Soler #12 after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 11, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host their parent club, the Kansas City Royals, at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale for an exhibition game next March.

See you in the spring, @nwanaturals.#Royals to play exhibition game vs. Naturals on March 29 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.



Details 👉 https://t.co/z02zKKhYoo — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 7, 2020

The Royals Exhibition game will mark the first time the MLB team has played at Arvest Ballpark, and the first time they’ve played against the Naturals since 2008, the team’s inaugural year.

The game is scheduled at 6:05 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021.

The Naturals have been the Royals’ affiliate since relocating to Northwest Arkansas from Wichita in 2008. During its partnership with Kansas City, Northwest Arkansas has reached the playoffs seven times in 12 seasons, including winning the Texas League Championship in 2010.

“We have taken a lot of pride over the years to forge exceptionally strong relationships with our minor league affiliates and today we’re excited to announce that we will bring a Major League exhibition game to Springdale,” said Royals Vice President/Assistant General Manager-Player Personnel J.J. Picollo. “After the historically challenging year that 2020 brought us, especially on the minor league side, our visit to Northwest Arkansas will hopefully help in reinvigorating our fan base in the region and get baseball off on the right foot for 2021.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public at a later, yet-to-be-announced date. According to the team, an exclusive pre-sale ticket window will be shared with 2021 ticket package holders this week.