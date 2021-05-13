Karren resigns as Benton County judge administrator

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County District II Circuit Court Judge Brad Karren resigned of his own volition on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, as administrative judge for Benton County.

KNWA/FOX24 confirmed the resignation by Karren’s attorney Mark Henry. Henry emailed the letter sent to Arkansas Supreme Court Justice John “Dan” Kemp.

Good evening Chief Justice Kemp,

I was unanimously elected by my colleagues this year by secret ballot and pursuant to Administrative Order 14 to serve as Administrative Judge for the Nineteenth Judicial District, Western Division. While this election was of course a compliment and vote of confidence by my colleagues, I nonetheless believe it is reasonable for me to vacate the Administrative Law Judge position.

I do so because there is a pending investigation instituted by the Judicial Discipline and Disability involving my exchange with Attorney Davy Carter, which received publicity, both in the press and on Attorney Carter’s social media account. My decision to vacate my title as Administrative Judge is, in my belief, a reasonable step to preserve the public’s confidence in the integrity of our judiciary. Doing this will allow me time to continue with the criminal docket which has resumed jury trials this month.

I take very seriously my confidentiality obligations flowing from all JDDC investigations, so I will not address the specifics of the allegations or my perspective in this email to you. Also, with this email, I am copying all other judges in my division to enable them to begin to take steps to elect a replacement judge for the remainder of my two-year term pursuant to Order 14 (2)(a).

I hope you and your family are well, and I thank you for your time this evening. Judge Brad Karren

Earlier this month, Karren was in a verbal altercation with a person over a reserved parking space at the courthouse. His actions, on the evening of May 1, were the reason the state’s Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission (JDDC) opened an investigation.

Karren has been reprimanded by the JDDC twice before.

Currently, the JDDC is currently investigating about a dozen cases, and review approximately 250 cases a year, said JDDC Executive Director David Sachar.

Benton County Division III Circuit Court Judge Tom Smith will be Karren’s replacement.

Attorney Mark Henry submitted a statement from Judge Karren