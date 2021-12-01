Keith Urban coming to Walmart AMP

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 07: Keith Urban accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release on Wednesday, Walmart announced another act to perform at the AMP next year- Keith Urban.

Urban will be heading out on his “The Speed of Now World Tour” and making a stop in Rogers, Ark. at the AMP on Aug. 18. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

Prices will range from $29-$149.50 plus fees.

This will mark Urban’s first shows since the pandemic and he is excited to get back out on the road, the release said.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever,” Urban said.

Tickets can be purchased at the AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices, by clicking here, or calling 479-443-5600

Early access add-ons and lawn chair rentals can be purchased for an additional $10. Add-ons will be delivered by mail only.

Tickets will be delivered 30 days in advance via the delivery method selected at checkout.