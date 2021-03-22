Kenny Chesney concert canceled at Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Kenney Chesney concert originally scheduled for June 11, 2020, at the Walmart AMP in Rogers has been canceled, according to a tweet from the venue on Monday.

The Chesney concert, part of the artist’s Chillaxification 2020 tour with Michael Franti & Spearhead, was originally postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenny Chesney’s concert at the AMP has been canceled. Ticketholders will be notified and refunds will be automatically issued to the original method of payment. If you have not received a refund receipt by April 22 or if you purchased with cash, please contact our box office. pic.twitter.com/2qf9PZVC5C — Walmart AMP (@walmart_amp) March 22, 2021

All tickets purchased will be fully refunded, according to Walmart AMP.

If you have not been refunded automatically by April 22, 2021, the venue says you should contact its box office directly.