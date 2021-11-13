Kids get vaccinated at JB Hunt headquarters in Lowell

FILE – In this May 19, 2021 file photo, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses are prepared for members of the community 12 years and up, at a clinic held by Community of Hope, outside the Washington School for Girls in southeast Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids got their COVID-19 vaccines Saturday at a vaccination clinic hosted by JB Hunt at its corporate headquarters in Lowell.

Pediatric doses of the vaccine were being given for children ages five to 11, as well as first, second and third doses for those 12 and up.

Many parents were excited for the opportunity to get their children vaccinated.

“[Our daughter] Taylor just got vaccinated. We’re really excited. We’ve been waiting a long time. People with Down Syndrome are really high risk so today was really good for our family to be able to get her vaccinated,” said parent Kelley Horrell.

Additional weekly pop-up vaccination clinics in both Washington and Benton counties will continue for all Arkansas residents ages five and older.

