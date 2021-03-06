Kids Wellness Fair provides physicals, necessities, and a little bit of fun

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department teamed up with local organizations today to hold a kids wellness fair.

Through the department’s project safe neighborhood grant, the event was able to provide free dental assessments, video games to play, physicals, and camp sign-ups.

Vouchers for free shoes at shoe carnival were also given out.

Corporal Johnny Foster with FPD said its important to department officials to engage with the community.

“Just because of COVID, it’s been a long time since we even got to have a community event as a Fayetteville police department,” Foster said, “Just being able to have the community outreach, and just get out here with our community and be a part of it, and show them that police officers are friendly and just normal people too.”

Along with Shoe Carnival, some of the events’ sponsors were Community Clinic and Ronald McDonald House.