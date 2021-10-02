Kiss a Pig Gala raises funds for the American Diabetes Association

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered in Springdale Saturday for the 19th annual Kiss a Pig Gala.

The black tie event benefits the American Diabetes Association.

The top fundraisers get to kiss the honorary pig at the gala to show appreciation for the animal’s original role in diabetes research and treatment.

Tracey Brown, CEO of the American Diabetes Association, says this is a tremendous event for her organization.

“It’s one of our biggest fundraisers to drive awareness and fundraising for the 34 million people living with diabetes, including myself, and the 88 million people living with pre diabetes,” Brown said.

2021 is an important milestone in the diabetes community. It marks 100 years since the discovery of insulin, which is the life-saving hormone used to treat diabetes.