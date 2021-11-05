KNWA & FOX24 partnering with The Cancer Challenge to help raise money to fight cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA & FOX24 is partnering with the Cancer Challenge for an all-day telethon to help fight the battle against cancer.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on November 9, live coverage will begin on KNWA Today. There will be many ways to donate.

CALL 479-273-3172

479-273-3172 TEXT CANCERNWA to 44321

CANCERNWA to 44321 VISIT cancerchallenge.com

cancerchallenge.com IN PERSON at 5835 W. Sunset Avenue in Springdale

at 5835 W. Sunset Avenue in Springdale SOCIAL on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin

You will be able to donate until 11 p.m. on November 9.

100% of the donations will be invested in the Northwest Arkansas community.

The Cancer Challenge is a 100% local non-profit serving Northwest Arkansas for more than 27 years. It has raised and invested more than $13.4 million for Northwest Arkansas and supports local cancer programs and services provided to family, friends and neighbors.