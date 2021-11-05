KNWA & FOX24 partnering with The Cancer Challenge to help raise money to fight cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA & FOX24 is partnering with the Cancer Challenge for an all-day telethon to help fight the battle against cancer.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on November 9, live coverage will begin on KNWA Today. There will be many ways to donate.

You will be able to donate until 11 p.m. on November 9.

100% of the donations will be invested in the Northwest Arkansas community.

The Cancer Challenge is a 100% local non-profit serving Northwest Arkansas for more than 27 years. It has raised and invested more than $13.4 million for Northwest Arkansas and supports local cancer programs and services provided to family, friends and neighbors. 

