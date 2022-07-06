FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mark your calendars because you’re invited to the party of the year!

The Kiss a Pig Gala, hosted by the American Diabetes Association will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall.

The candidates, entertainment, and the theme will be announced during the Press Preview Party on Thursday, July 14 at the Peel Museum & Botanical Garden.

Kiss a Pig Gala will be Saturday, October 8 at 5 p.m. at the Rogers Convention Center.

You can learn more about how you can support the Arkansas chapters of the American Diabetes Association by visiting its website.