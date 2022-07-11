ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ozark Mission Project is continuing its work this July to help individuals in need improve their homes around Arkansas.

The mission has operated as a non-profit for over 35 years in Arkansas, and largely focuses on its week-long summer missions. Over the course of these weeks, the mission organizes middle and high school students to provide minor construction and yard work assistance to individuals who may not be able to do the work themselves. The Ozark Mission Project also says it aims to provide its young volunteers opportunities to build lasting relationships with each other, and God.

As of early July of 2022, the mission’s two student groups have already assisted over 8 Arkansas communities this summer, including Fayetteville, Siloam Springs, and North Little Rock. During the week of July 17th, the mission also plans to support families in the Rogers, Malvern, and Pine Bluff areas.

A full schedule, as well as more information on how you can get involved, is available on their website, linked here.